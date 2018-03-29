Volunteers Prepare for Easter Egg Hunt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHENANDOAH, Pa. -- With Easter this Sunday, many children in northeastern and central Pennsylvania will be out hunting for eggs this weekend.

And the fun in Shenandoah is thanks to senior citizen volunteers who were busy filling thousands of eggs on Thursday.

Inside the Shenandoah High-Rise, residents were working away feverishly. As volunteers for the Shenandoah volunteer group, they had to fill 3,000 Easter eggs for this weekend's Easter Egg Hunt.

The event holds special meaning for Eric Becker. as a kid, he went every single year.

"It's nice to see the kids smile that day. You don't know where they are, how they're growing up in today's world, so that's the point -- giving back to the community that gave back to me growing up," Becker said.

As residents stuffed the eggs, they could already envision the joy children would have this weekend.

"It's something to do for one thing, filling the time and to actually help the children. My own children used to go to the egg hunt, so I'm glad to be able to help now," said volunteer Kathleen Merchlinski.

"Just for the kids, to go down watch them fight for the eggs and stuff. Plus, I get to eat one or two," said volunteer Dora Cherkoski.

Originally, the Easter Egg Hunt was going to take place at Babe Ruth Park, but because of the mud, it is now being moved to the Dimato Veterans Post. Kids will start fetching eggs this Saturday at 1 p.m.