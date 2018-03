× Vehicle Slams into Berwick Building

BERWICK, Pa. — A building in Columbia County was damaged when a vehicle slammed into it.

Police say around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a driver failed to stop at a stop sign, hit two parked vehicles, then smashed into a former doctor’s office on West Ninth Street in Berwick.

There is a big hole in the side the brick building.

Two people from the vehicle that hit the building were taken to the hospital.