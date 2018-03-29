Two Charged After Drug Investigation in Carbon County

Posted 4:27 pm, March 29, 2018, by , Updated at 04:26PM, March 29, 2018

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Police in Carbon County have charged two people after a drug investigation.

Earlier this month, police in Jim Thorpe were assisting with a drug investigation when they saw a suspicious vehicle.

According to police, the driver of the car, Eric Pauloski, attempted to hit an officer with his car before hitting a parked car and fleeing the scene.

A few days later, police caught Pauloski at a home in Bowmanstown.

They also arrested Christy Hartman, who police say had been the subject of the original drug investigation.

Pauloski has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and other related charges.

Hartman was charged with possession with intent to deliver and other related charges in Carbon County.

