Two Charged After Drug Investigation in Carbon County
JIM THORPE, Pa. — Police in Carbon County have charged two people after a drug investigation.
Earlier this month, police in Jim Thorpe were assisting with a drug investigation when they saw a suspicious vehicle.
According to police, the driver of the car, Eric Pauloski, attempted to hit an officer with his car before hitting a parked car and fleeing the scene.
A few days later, police caught Pauloski at a home in Bowmanstown.
They also arrested Christy Hartman, who police say had been the subject of the original drug investigation.
Pauloski has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and other related charges.
Hartman was charged with possession with intent to deliver and other related charges in Carbon County.
