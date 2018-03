× Stoked About Science: S.T.E.M. Event Hits Luzerne County

Wyoming Seminary Lower School in Forty Fort is gearing up for a free event aimed at getting kids stoked about science.

It surrounds an event involving “S.T.E.M.” which stands for science, technology, engineering, and math.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the free program Thursday morning.

The event takes place on Thursday, April 5.

Pre-registration is required. To sign up, click here!