Luzerne County Man Facing Rape Charges

March 29, 2018

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County is facing rape charges.

According to police, Denver McCourt, 22, allegedly raped and assaulted a woman at a camper near New Columbus.

Police say the two were at a bar and the victim went back to McCourt’s garage with him and another man to play darts.

The victim told police she went to the bathroom and when she tried to leave the bathroom, McCourt attacked and raped her.

McCourt has been charged with rape, sexual assault and other related charges.

