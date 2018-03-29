× Judge Welcomes Furry Four-Legged Employee

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A judge in Lycoming County has hired a new employee whose job is to make people smile — Jedi, the facility dog.

There’s a new employee working in Judge Joy McCoy’s courtroom in Lycoming County and he’s drawing quite a bit of attention.

“It’s been very amazing to have him around. I also think he’s been a huge hit with everyone in the courthouse,” said Judge McCoy.

With his big brown eyes and floppy ears, Jedi may be the only employee allowed to sleep through the judge’s hearings in family court.

This 2-year-old lab retriever mix is a trained facility dog. His job is to make children happy when they have to be at the courthouse.

Jedi arrived at the county courthouse in Williamsport about a month ago but had his official meet and greet this week.

For Judge McCoy, this pup is a welcome addition.

“It’s pretty emotionally charged. It’s families dealing with their children,” said the judge about hearings in family court.

Jerri Rook is Judge McCoy’s secretary and Jedi’s handler. She went through two weeks of intense training with Canine Companions for Independence, the organization that trained Jedi.

“He keeps the kids calm, gives them something to focus on other than being in the courthouse,” Rook said.

Not only is Jedi a calm companion in the courtroom but the judge is also handing out trading cards so kids have a good memory to walk away with.

“I know having children and pets, it’s just a wonderful thing to see the change in their personality when an animal comes around. I think it’s a fantastic idea,” said courthouse employee Shelley Hill.

According to Judge McCoy, Lycoming County Children and Youth will help pay for Jedi’s expense for at least two years.