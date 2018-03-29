Hazleton Area softball preview

Hazleton Area won 22 games last season and made it to the 'AAAAAA' softball title game before falling to Hempfield 5-3.  The Lady Cougars have six returning starters along with a breezy confidence that should help this spring.

