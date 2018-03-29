× Gas Workers Wanted

MUNCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — For the 11th year, iHeart Media invited hundreds out to its Central Pennsylvania Job Fair.

This year, in hopes of reaching more folks like Mike Fiamingo from Montoursville, iHeart Media set up the job fair in the Lycoming Mall near Muncy.

“Been moving furniture for 40 years. I’ve been driving a truck for over 40 years and maybe I can find something else,” said Mike Fiamingo.

With 45 businesses set up inside the former Gap, there were plenty of places to apply.

“Pretty wide spectrum of businesses, service industries,” said Joe Daniels, general sales manager at iHeart Media

This year there are three gas industry businesses at the job fair looking for employees. Organizers tell us that’s an increase from years past.

“When the gas industry first came to this part of PA, we did a job fair and we a lot them were gas and oil field related business. That lasted about the first six or seven years, then it kind of softened up a bit. Then, the last year or two it’s come back,” said Daniels.

“Yeah, we’re coming out of it. We’re busy and picking up new work, so that’s why we’re here. We’re trying to find new hands,” said Justin Trahan, TecnipFMC.

Justin Trahan works for TechnipFMC. The company works with oil and gas operators in the area. Right now, the business is looking for people to help manufacture and install wellhead equipment.

“It’s promising for the area right, shows some growth in the area and we’re just trying to snag some of the talent around here,” said Trahan.

“I think it’s great. I really do. It’s nice to see that cause the way things are they haven’t been here so you know it gives us an option,” said Fiamingo.

As for the job fair, iHeart hopes to hold another fair next year.