From Car Wash to Bathhouse – New Adult Business Has Neighbors Talking

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A sign advertising a men’s bathhouse recently went up in Wayne County.

Newswatch 16 talked to neighbors about what this new business may mean for their community.

Neighbors say the timing of the announcement of the bathhouse caught them off guard. They simply weren’t expecting that type of business to show up in this part of Wayne County.

“This is what we are going to get for a Christian holiday.”

Concerns over the “Coming Soon” sign for a men’s bathhouse and adult shop days before Easter may be an understatement for those living in Wayne County.

The owner of this empty lot along Route 191 put up the sign earlier this week.

A man who lives down the did not want to go on camera but is not thrilled about the future project.

“Honestly, it is very bad, especially this area, we have a lot of kids, we have a lot of children and they are looking at the sign going up and down. I don’t think it’s good.”

People drove past the sign all day, some without a second look.

Mike Ulisny stopped to take pictures of it. He never imagined something like this being built in Wayne County.

“I don’t know of anything like this in the area until you get around there to Dickson City. It seems like it is a little extreme for this area in Lake Township. I didn’t expect to see this but it looks like it is coming,” Ulisny said.

Ulisny says he doesn’t have a problem with the bathhouse coming to Lake Township.

“As long as it is a legal business. I don’t have a problem with anyone trying to make a profit,” he said.

The owner of the land tells Newswatch 16 he still has to get an engineer to look at the property before building can begin.