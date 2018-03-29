× Flames Damage Home in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire ripped through a home in Luzerne County on Thursday evening.

According to fire officials, the flames broke out around 9:30 p.m. in the attic of the home along South Main Street in Plains Township.

The fire chief tells Newswatch 16 the fire damage was mostly contained to the attic but the second and third floors did suffer some fire and water damage.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

A neighbor noticed the flames and called 911 in Luzerne County.