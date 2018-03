× Elderly Man Dies in Schuylkill County Crash

WEST MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An elderly man died after a crash Thursday afternoon in Schuylkill County.

State police investigators say a 96-year-old man died in a one-car crash around 1:20 p.m. Thursday on Route 924 near Shenandoah.

The name of the victim has not been released.