Easter Dinner Planned for Less Fortunate

STROUDSBURG — Dale Bone says he is opening the doors to Stroudsburg United Methodist Church this Sunday to those without a place to eat on Easter.

The man from Stroudsburg says he realized there were not many places for those without a home or those who are alone to celebrate. He wanted to change that.

“I’m going to take over this Sunday all by myself. Some people will help but it’s going to be a good thing,” said Dale Bone, Stroudsburg.

The church on Ann Street usually hosts community dinners every Sunday, but on holidays, finding someone to oversee the dinner is hard to come by.

Dale worked together with a group called God’s People Helping People to make the ham and turkey dinner happen.

“It’s been hard times with the way the weather has been and anyone is welcome to come and enjoy a meal for Easter if they have nothing else to do,” said Bone.

Most of the food will be donated from local food pantries.

Dale says the dinner is his way of giving back to those less fortunate in his community.

“I feel it’s great, I love it. I loved to be involved in the community, organizations and I like to help the homeless if I can,” said Bone.

The dinner is free and open to the public.

It will be held on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.