Driver Accused of Hitting and Killing Jogger in Court

BARRETT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Marc Graves from East Stroudsburg waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday at a magistrate's office near Mountainhome.

The Monroe County district attorney's office says two more charges will be added -- homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter.

State police say Graves was at Mount Airy Casino the night before the crash until 7 a.m. the next morning and was on his way home when the deadly crash happened.

Ski marks show where Graves swerved into a tree before hitting the victim who was a well-known dentist in Mount Pocono.

An assistant district attorney for the county says this is a very sad case.

Graves had very little to say as he was led out of the magistrate's office in handcuffs.

"Are you sorry for what happened?"

"What do you think?" Graves replied.

"It's a horrific case for someone who is, you know, leading their life and doing ordinary things in their life to have it end is just horrific all around," said A.D.A. Curtis Rodgers, Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

Marc Graves is locked up in the Monroe County Correctional Facility and is scheduled to be in Monroe County Court next month.

41.220139 -75.224569