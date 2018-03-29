Cole Dietz Free Throwing Shooting Champion

Mahoning Elementary School in Lehighton has a State Free Throw Shooting Champion. Cole Dietz won the State 10-11 Title, and then followed that up by making 24 of 25 Free Throws to win the Regional Championship. Out of a million contestants, Deitz is one of a dozen left in the country in his 10-11 division.
