Cole Dietz Free Throwing Shooting Champion

Posted 6:55 pm, March 29, 2018, by

Mahoning Elementary School in Lehighton has a State Free Throw Shooting Champion.  Cole Dietz won the State 10-11 Title, and then followed that up by making 24 of 25 Free Throws to win the Regional Championship.  Out of a million contestants, Deitz is one of a dozen left in the country in his 10-11 division.

