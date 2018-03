× Child Pornography Charges Against Columbia County Man

CATAWISSA, Pa. — A man from Catawissa has been charged with sexual abuse of children.

According to state police, Bradley Rebuck, 31, was found to be in possession of child pornography after police executed a search warrant on his home.

Rebuck has been charged with possessing and dissemination of child pornography and other related charges.

He is locked up in Columbia County on $250,000 bail.