Woman Dies after Crash in Northumberland County

MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman died in a crash in Northumberland County.

Police say Brittany Tebo, 27, of Mount Carmel Township, was driving east on Route 901 near Mount Carmel around 1 a.m. Wednesday when she lost control of her vehicle, went down an embankment, and struck a tree.

Tebo was the only one in the vehicle.