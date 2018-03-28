Williamsport Man Charged with Killing Baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Abdullah Friend of Williamsport is locked up, charged with homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and reckless endangerment.

Williamsport police say in April 2017, Friend killed his 9-month-old son.

"There's no excuse why anyone would hurt or harm this defenseless child. I don't care what your ethnic background is or your agenda or any of that. Our children deserve to live,” said Olephia Crawford of Williamsport.

Williamsport police say they received an autopsy report last month that revealed the infant died from being "violently shaken."

Newswatch 16 spoke with one man about the crime who did not want to be identified.

"Not being able to handle your child crying, shaking your child is an idiot thing to do, but unfortunately we're surrounded by people like that in today's society,” he said.

"When he goes to jail and they find out what he did, he's gonna get his ultimate punishment, because that's one thing the prison system and the convicts in that system frown upon, rapists and child abusers. So justice will be served one way or another, so I'm happy they caught him,” said Crawford.

Because he's charged with homicide, Friend is locked up without bail in Lycoming County.