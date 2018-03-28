× Tribute To Fallen Firefighters

YORK, Pa. — A community came together to say farewell and thank you on Wednesday in York County to two firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

One of them grew up in the Poconos, got his start as a firefighter here, and leaves behind many friends and family in Monroe County.

“The sound of Amazing Grace echoed through the York Memorial Hall as a community came to say farewell to two firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty last week — Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony.

“If your house was on fire, it was these two guys you wanted on the fire truck coming down the street,” said York City Fire Chief David Michaels.

Zachary Anthony grew up in the Poconos, graduated from Pleasant Valley High School, and started his firefighting career in Monroe County before moving to the Harrisburg area.

“He loved the kids in our community and served as a mentor to many. I love that he took a personal interest in the children of York city. They all loved to see Firefighter Zach dressed up in his gear and talking fire safety with the class,” said the chief.

This was a tribute to men who dedicated their lives to their community.

There are no thanks adequate enough to honor Zachary and Ivan, who made the ultimate sacrifice while saving the lives of others. They lived their lives in service to their community, and braved danger many of us can’t fathom willingly and without question. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 28, 2018

“Zach and Ivan are truly heroes; there’s no other word for two people who put themselves in harm’s way as they did, daily,” said Governor Tom Wolf.

The firefighters’ families were thanked by a grateful community, state, and nation for that service and that sacrifice.

With photos, we learned much more about their lives beyond the fire service and how much they’ll be missed.

Anthony leaves behind a wife and so many more who loved him.

“Loss is hard, grief is hard,” said Zach’s brother Sam Anthony. “Not having my brother, my friend and my hero will never not sting, but I know I will see him again and all the pain and sorrow will wilt and fall to nothing in the presence of our savior.”

A funeral for Zachary Anthony will be held Thursday in Gettysburg.

There will be another funeral service held in the Poconos in Anthony’s hometown of Brodheadsville on Saturday at 1 p.m. at New Covenant World Outreach.

