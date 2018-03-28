× Thinking Outside the Basket: Unusual Easter Gift Ideas

When it comes to Easter, getting creative with those perfect presents for the kiddos isn’t always easy.

But help is here! Bargain mom and super shopper Jenna Urban teamed up with Newswatch 16 This Morning on Wednesday.

Jenna joined Ryan Leckey in Dunmore to highlight some unusual Easter gifts ranging from DIY treats to creative Easter basket ideas.

Head here to be directed to Jenna’s creative holiday suggestions.

By the way, if you need some more DIY Easter ideas, be sure to watch WNEP’s Home & Backyard this Saturday, March 31, at 9 a.m. Jackie Lewandoski will be highlighting how to make a “bunny basket” with flowers and a little creativity.

Below are spending statistics and an Easter holiday timeline from the National Retail Federation (NRF).

According to the NRF, here are the top planned purchases to help celebrate the holiday.

From the NRF: On Easter Day celebrants plan to visit with their family and friends (60%), cook a holiday meal (58%) and attend a church service (51%). Roughly one in 10 also plan to shop either in stores or online. Millennials are the most likely to say they have plans for shopping.