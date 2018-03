Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There were some big winners in Lackawanna County. You can call them state champions!

The Abington Heights boys basketball team came home from Hershey Tuesday night as the PIAA State "AAAAA" Boys Basketball Champions.

The Comets beat the Fightin' Planets from Mars 67 to 55.

Fire trucks escorted the Comets back to Abington Heights High School after they returned to Lackawanna County early Wednesday morning.