Scranton School Board Approves Budget, Teacher Furloughs

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School Board voted unanimously on a roughly $161 million budget which calls for the furloughs of 51 teachers and cuts to some programs.

Many who spoke before the vote at Wednesday night’s meeting begged the board to reconsider.

“When you go into the classrooms where there are no teachers, don’t say, ‘Where’s the teacher?’ Say ‘Where was my brain when the people in this district said don’t do it.’ I’m telling you, don’t do it,” said Rosemary Boland, Scranton Federation of Teachers.

The board is under financial watch by the state after the auditor general called it the worst run in the state.

The state gave the board an additional three months to approve a balanced budget.

Even with this approved budget, the board said it will still need to borrow about $4.1 million in order to completely close a shortfall.

Along with the 51 teachers furloughs, the budget also calls for a reduction of sports at the middle school level.

The district is working with a firm to manage its finances.