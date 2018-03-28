Scranton School Board Approves Budget, Teacher Furloughs
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School Board voted unanimously on a roughly $161 million budget which calls for the furloughs of 51 teachers and cuts to some programs.
Many who spoke before the vote at Wednesday night’s meeting begged the board to reconsider.
“When you go into the classrooms where there are no teachers, don’t say, ‘Where’s the teacher?’ Say ‘Where was my brain when the people in this district said don’t do it.’ I’m telling you, don’t do it,” said Rosemary Boland, Scranton Federation of Teachers.
The board is under financial watch by the state after the auditor general called it the worst run in the state.
The state gave the board an additional three months to approve a balanced budget.
Even with this approved budget, the board said it will still need to borrow about $4.1 million in order to completely close a shortfall.
Along with the 51 teachers furloughs, the budget also calls for a reduction of sports at the middle school level.
The district is working with a firm to manage its finances.
Frank Scavo
Funding school districts and education in general, with PROPERTY TAXES is a FAILED SYSTEM! Even if the irresponsible actions of the former board were not so, the HOMEOWNER cannot afford to fund education this way. Eliminating SCHOOL DISTRICT PROPERTY TAXES and funding with a consumption/ sales is the only way to save Education! THese tax methods produce more revenue, especially as the economy recovers…. And also saves the Homeowner from the crushing tax increase that is surely on its way. Senate bill 76 is the answer.