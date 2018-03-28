× Police Investigating Threat at Rice Elementary

RICE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are investigating a threat found at a school in Luzerne County.

Rice Township police say the threat was found in a bathroom at Rice Elementary School Wednesday afternoon.

The school was placed on “restrictive movement”.

Many parents were at the school for an Easter Party. They were kept inside as well.

Police searched the school with the help of a K-9 unit and determined there was no danger.

Authorities said there will be an increased police presence at the school just in case.

Rice Township police along with the district attorney’s office and school administration are investigating the threat.