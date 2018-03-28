Most Charges against PSU Fraternity Brothers Dismissed in Centre County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEFONTE, Pa. -- Most of the serious charges against 11 Penn State fraternity members accused in the death of a pledge last year have been dismissed by a judge in Centre County.

That ruling came down Wednesday morning.

The judge dismissed involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and most other charges.

The second preliminary hearing for the fraternity brothers wrapped up Tuesday in Centre County.

The 11 fraternity brothers were charged in connection with the death of pledge Timothy Piazza.

Piazza died in February of 2017 from injuries suffered after several falls at the Beta Theta Pi house following a night of heavy drinking.

Only five of the frat brothers, including Gary DiBileo of Scranton, had charges sent to trial, mostly on charges like furnishing alcohol to minors and conspiracy to commit hazing.

JUST IN: One count of Involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy to commit hazing charge against Gary DiBileo II of Scranton dismissed by judge. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/3qeywBcrwY — Kristina Papa (@_KristinaPapa) March 28, 2018

The same judge dismissed many of the charges last year after the first preliminary hearing when the former Centre County district attorney was in charge of the case.

Those charges were refiled before the state attorney general took over the prosecution in Centre County.