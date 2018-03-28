Justin Higgins was introduced as the Head Coach of the football fledgling program at Keystone College. The Giants hope to have a limited schedule as an Independent in 2019, and go D3 in 2020.
Keystone College football coach
-
Keystone College to add football
-
Freshman Backup QB Leads Alabama to 5th Title in 9 Years
-
Developments in Wyoming County Threat Case
-
Keith Jackson, venerated college football sportscaster, dies at 89
-
Officials: Football Coach Not Fired
-
-
Promise for Cheaper Tuition
-
Lackawanna Lady Falcons Flying High in Region XIX
-
Neuer Siblings Bowl Their Way to Junior Team USA
-
Free Money for Scholarships
-
Abington Heights vs Scranton Boys Basketball Preview
-
-
Hazleton Area Versus Meyers Boys Basketball Preview
-
Danville Coach Keeps Job
-
Ken Bianchi Thanks Players After Win 758