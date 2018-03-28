Keystone College football coach

Posted 10:10 pm, March 28, 2018, by

Justin Higgins was introduced as the Head Coach of the football fledgling program at Keystone College.  The Giants hope to have a limited schedule as an Independent in 2019, and go D3 in 2020.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s