Hundreds of Pinwheels on Courthouse Lawn in Honor of Child Abuse Victims

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It’s a sobering statistic: more than 500 abused kids went looking for help last year at the Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center.

Now, the center is trying to let people know the agency is here to help.

People teamed up with the center to lay down pinwheels on the Luzerne County Courthouse lawn in Wilkes-Barre.

They were bringing attention to the problem of child abuse in our area.

Wilkes-Barre Police Commander Ron Foy said it was especially meaningful for him because his last assignment was working with abused children.

“It’s where you have true innocent victims. Kids that don’t know any better, can’t protect themselves, that rely on the people who took advantage of them,” Foy said.

This year, 540 pinwheels were put on the courthouse lawn to represent the 540 abused children who received help from the center in 2017.

“It’s hard to see this many pinwheels. It’s a very good visual to see what’s happening in our county and community around us,” Shannon Peduto of the Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center said.

“It means that these children were brought to a center and received some type of treatment some type of needed counseling after going through something that could have been the most horrific incident in their life,” Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis said.

Those in law enforcement just want people to know they can plan a role in stopping child abuse.

“Even if you just have a sneaking suspicion that something may be wrong please call us, let us follow up and maybe could help that child in that incident,” Salavantis said.

A dedication ceremony for these pinwheels is set to take place next Friday at 11 a.m. on April 6 during Child Abuse Awareness Month.