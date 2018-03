KIDDER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash on Interstate 80 in Carbon County backed up traffic Wednesday morning.

The crash and fire on I-80 west happened around 10 a.m. in the westbound lanes between the Turnpike/Route 940 exit (277) and the Hickory Run State Park exit (274).

There is no word on injuries or the cause of the wreck.

