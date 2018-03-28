Charity Basketball Game Raises Money for Scholarship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A basketball game in Luzerne County pitted students against state troopers to raise money for education.

The inaugural game at Bear Creek Community Charter School is in honor of former teacher Kimberly Biggs-Keil. She died in a car crash back in 2010.

A scholarship named after Biggs-Keil is for students who decide to continue their education after high school.

The school opened in 2004 and friends of Biggs-Keil tell Newswatch 16 she was a big part of the high school's success.

About 200 people turned out to watch the game.