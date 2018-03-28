Armed Homeowner Chases Away Intruder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- State police in Columbia County say a man came home to find an intruder in his basement.

Troopers said the homeowner returned to his home on Blueberry Lane in Benton Township around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The intruder ran out of the house and the homeowner confronted him outside.

Investigators said the man pointed a gun at the homeowner, but he ran off after the homeowner fired several warning shots from his own gun.

The intruder is described as a white man in his 30s, 5'10", weighing 170-185 lbs. with ear-length dark brown or black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Bloomsburg.