Armed Homeowner Chases Away Intruder

Posted 11:11 pm, March 28, 2018, by

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- State police in Columbia County say a man came home to find an intruder in his basement.

Troopers said the homeowner returned to his home on Blueberry Lane in Benton Township around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The intruder ran out of the house and the homeowner confronted him outside.

Investigators said the man pointed a gun at the homeowner, but he ran off after the homeowner fired several warning shots from his own gun.

The intruder is described as a white man in his 30s, 5'10", weighing 170-185 lbs. with ear-length dark brown or black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Bloomsburg.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • burtfan16

    Chasing an intruder outside your home……not a good idea. Once he is out of the home secure it and call the police. If you shoot him, especially if you kill him, you could go to jail.

    Reply Report comment