Abington Heights basketball

Posted 7:55 pm, March 28, 2018, by

With Senior Forward Jackson Danzig fouled out on the bench for the final five minutes of the game, Abington Heights turned to Junior George Tinsley to secure their first State Championship in Boys Basketball.

