UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Penn State police have two suspects who they think damaged Penn State's iconic Nittany Lion shrine last month.

Two students, Skylar Belden from North Carolina and Matthew Deutch from Connecticut, now face criminal mischief charges.

The right ear on the Nittany Lion statue was broken off during last month's "State Patty's Day" celebrations.

The statue on Penn State's main campus has since been repaired.