× Tractor-trailer Overturns, Dangles From Overpass Near Pittsburgh

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — 911 dispatchers in western PA said an entrapment was reported after a tractor-trailer overturned in Washington County early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. in South Strabane Township in the area where I-79 NB meets I-70 WB near Pittsburgh.

Multiple emergency responders were headed to the scene.