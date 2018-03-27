This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Mentored Youth Trout Day & Wetflyguy’s-Lures, Flys & Leaders

Posted 10:24 am, March 27, 2018, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll take you to the first of the state's two mentored youth trout days.  Schuylkill County was full of happy young anglers catching some beautiful trout.  Plus, we'll watch as Bruce Herb of Wetflyguy's-Lures, Flys & Leaders ties us up a fly that's sure to put a fish on the end of your line this spring.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s