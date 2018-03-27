Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll take you to the first of the state's two mentored youth trout days. Schuylkill County was full of happy young anglers catching some beautiful trout. Plus, we'll watch as Bruce Herb of Wetflyguy's-Lures, Flys & Leaders ties us up a fly that's sure to put a fish on the end of your line this spring. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Mentored Youth Trout Day & Wetflyguy’s-Lures, Flys & Leaders
