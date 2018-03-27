Special Education Students Break It Down During Annual Dance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. - Special education students gathered Tuesday for an annual spring dance in Columbia County. It's a tradition that's been in place for two decades.

The music was bumping and toes were tapping inside the Bloomsburg Area High School gym.

The school's life skills class hosted its annual spring Easter dance, bringing in a bevy of students from all across the area.

"They have a smile from the second they walk in here until the second they leave," Nicole Delgotto, life skills teacher at Bloomsburg Area Middle School said. "Just to see them dance and just be themselves and really enjoy themselves. It's absolutely amazing."

Students from seven different school districts went to the high school for the Easter dance. This allowed the students to meet some new friends, share some smiles, and of course, show off their best dance moves.

As for the students' favorite part of the day:

"The food, the music, the dancing, the partying," Lane Steinruck, a senior at Millville High School said.

"Today means I got to meet some new friends," Berwick freshman Dale Baker said.

This event also allows the special education students to get out and socialize.

"It's great for the social event because a lot of kids don't get out to do a lot of things," Cindy Shoemaker, an educator at Berwick said. "They get to be with kids their age and have a good time. Most of them love to dance, so that's a plus."

"The parents get to come and see their kids interact if they want to, but really it's a tradition," Delgotta added. "They've been doing it for 20 years, so it's important to keep tradition going."