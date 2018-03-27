‘Roseanne’ Reboot Premieres, Picks Up Where Show Left Off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- 20 years after the iconic "Conner" family won our hearts on "Roseanne," the cast is back for a new season of laughs and lessons.

When asked to revive ABC's hit sitcom "Roseanne", the cast members who starred on the network's airwaves from 1988 to 1997 eagerly jumping back on board.

The Conners are back as the quintessential all-American, working-class family.

Lead actress and co-creator Roseanne Barr says the show's themes are more relevant than ever, "It just seems like the right time and the right place and the right everything."

The cast members, including Academy Award nominee Laurie Metcalf say reuniting for the eight-episode new series felt a little like a time warp, "Two decades can't just have gone by since we were all in the same room together."

And a lot like coming home.

"You can see our affection for each other and i just buy it as a family."

The "Roseanne" premiere airs Tuesday night at 8 pm, right here on WNEP.