Robbers Attack Man, Use His Card to Withdraw Cash from ATM

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in the Poconos are trying to identify two men in surveillance pictures.

The man in the driver’s seat and the man in the back seat are accused of beating up and robbing the man in the passenger seat.

Officers believe the robbers pulled a gun on the victim at the Stroud Mall Monday night. They then drove the victim’s car to an ATM and used the victim’s debit card to withdraw cash.

The victim says the robbers beat him again and left him unconscious in his car. He called police when he regained consciousness.