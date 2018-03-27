Robbers Attack Man, Use His Card to Withdraw Cash from ATM

Posted 6:20 pm, March 27, 2018, by , Updated at 06:19PM, March 27, 2018

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in the Poconos are trying to identify two men in surveillance pictures.

The man in the driver’s seat and the man in the back seat are accused of beating up and robbing the man in the passenger seat.

Photo Gallery

Officers believe the robbers pulled a gun on the victim at the Stroud Mall Monday night. They then drove the victim’s car to an ATM and used the victim’s debit card to withdraw cash.

The victim says the robbers beat him again and left him unconscious in his car. He called police when he regained consciousness.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s