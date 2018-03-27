× More Fraternity Members’ Texts Revealed in Court

BELLEFONTE, Pa. — Tuesday marked the third day of the preliminary hearing for 11 fraternity brothers charged in connection with a pledge’s death just over a year ago.

Defense attorneys are trying to poke holes in the prosecution case and now some are bringing up the victim’s alleged history of drug use and partying to do it.

As the attorney for Gary DiBileo started off at the beginning of the hearing, “here we go again.”

Defense lawyers are arguing against some new evidence but for the most part, they’re working to prove the same thing as last time. They claim the fraternity members are not to blame for the death of Timothy Piazza.

Just one day after a judge in the Centre County Courthouse saw new video evidence from the basement of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, defense teams were able to cross-examine a State College police detective

Most defense attorneys claimed their clients didn’t know the extent of Timothy Piazza’s injuries after the 19-year-old student fell down a flight of stairs at the frat house on Penn State’s main campus in February of last year.

Investigators say Piazza drank heavily during a hazing ritual at the frat house before falling several times. Piazza suffered serious injuries and later died.

Piazza family keep their heads down as video of their son the night of the alleged hazing is played in court @WNEP — Kristina Papa (@_KristinaPapa) March 27, 2018

“We were able to bring out new evidence at the prior preliminary hearing,” said attorney Michael Engle.

Engle represents Gary DiBileo of Scranton and is talking about a string of text messages between DiBileo and his roommate who wasn’t charged.

In one text read aloud in court, DiBileo said, “I didn’t see the fall. I didn’t know the extent of it either. The whole situation is confusing.”

“Now that the judge saw the full context of what was said, there’s an appreciation of the fact that Gary didn’t understand exactly how serious the injury was,” said Engle.

Other defense attorneys tried to use text messages between Piazza and a group of friends to show that Piazza had a history of drinking and drug use.

But the lawyer for the Piazza family argues that those texts prove nothing.

“All of this is a red herring and a rabbit hole they would like the judge potentially to go down,” said Piazza family attorney Tom Kline.

The 11 fraternity members have been excused from this hearing.

If the judge does not make a ruling on Tuesday night, attorneys may be back in court again Thursday in Centre County.