× Man Rushed to Hospital After Stabbing in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — A stabbing victim was rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say Natema Green, 31, attacked the 45-year-old man during an argument on South Sherman Street around 1:30 a.m.

Authorities say the victim is in critical condition.

Green is facing assault charges in Wilkes-Barre.