Louisiana Family Uses an Alligator for Baby’s ‘Gender Reveal’

Posted 12:35 pm, March 27, 2018

Ponchatoula, La. –  Most couples who host “gender reveal” parties use a cake. Mike Kliebert announced the news with an alligator.

In a video posted on Facebook, Kliebert opens the jaws of an alligator and waits to be handed something about the size of a  bowling ball. As friends and family cheer him on, Kliebert puts the ball into the gator’s mouth and lets the beast chomp down.

In a split second, the gator’s jaws burst through the “ball” – which was actually a hollowed out watermelon.  And to the delight of the crowd, gobs of some kind of gooey-looking substance fly out of the gator’s mouth.  The gobs are blue. The baby will be a boy.

Kliebert, who goes by the title “T-Mike, the Gator King” is an alligator wrangler, trainer, and tour guide.

