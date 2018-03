Firefighters putting out fire on Hill Street in Noxen Wyoming County. @WNEP

No details have been released pic.twitter.com/oWM5jbSzca — Allen Vickers (@AllenWNEP) March 27, 2018

NOXEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. –Firefighters responded Tuesday morning to a fire at a home in Wyoming County.

It broke out around 9:15 a.m. in the home on Hill Street in Noxen.

The Noxen fire chief said everyone inside got out safely and no one was hurt.

There is no word on the cause.