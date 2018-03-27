Geisinger, St. Luke’s Team Up to Build New Schuylkill County Hospital

Posted 10:40 am, March 27, 2018, by and

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two health care providers are teaming up for a project in Schuylkill County

Geisinger and St. Luke’s University Health Network plan to partner to build an 80-bed hospital along Paramount Boulevard in West Brunswick Township, off Route 61, near Orwigsburg.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning.

It will be three stories, about 120,000 square feet.

Computer rendering of new hospital

According to Geisinger and St. Luke’s officials, this is the first time in Pennsylvania that two health care systems have agreed to build and equally co-own a new hospital.

St. Luke’s will build and manage the hospital. Geisinger contributes physicians, support staff, and expertise. The new hospital will have an emergency department.

Groundbreaking is set for the spring. The new hospital in Schuylkill County could be open late next year.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s