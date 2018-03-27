Geisinger, St. Luke’s Team Up to Build New Schuylkill County Hospital

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two health care providers are teaming up for a project in Schuylkill County

Geisinger and St. Luke’s University Health Network plan to partner to build an 80-bed hospital along Paramount Boulevard in West Brunswick Township, off Route 61, near Orwigsburg.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning.

It will be three stories, about 120,000 square feet.

According to Geisinger and St. Luke’s officials, this is the first time in Pennsylvania that two health care systems have agreed to build and equally co-own a new hospital.

St. Luke’s will build and manage the hospital. Geisinger contributes physicians, support staff, and expertise. The new hospital will have an emergency department.

Groundbreaking is set for the spring. The new hospital in Schuylkill County could be open late next year.