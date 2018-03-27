× Former Township Supervisor Candidate Sent to Prison for Teen Sex Assault

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man who admitted to improper contact with a teenage girl has been sentenced to prison.

Jay Perrine, of Cresco, was sentenced Tuesday to three and a half to 12 years in state prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 2017. He pleaded guilty to corruption of minors charges in November.

According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police, they received a report of a 15-year-old girl being sexually assaulted by Perrine at a cabin in Barrett Township on two occasions.

Perrine was on the ballot last year as a candidate for Barrett Township supervisor.

