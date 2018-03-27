Former Cop Guilty of Conspiracy; Father Fined for Outburst in Courtroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY, Pa. -- A profane outburst in the courtroom followed the verdict in the trial of a former police officer in Northumberland County.

Former Sunbury Police Cpl. Jamie Quinn was found guilty of criminal conspiracy Tuesday evening. The verdict came at the end of a two-day trial.

State police say Quinn loaned her department-issued cell phone to her son, and he used it to receive sexually explicit pictures of a minor. Troopers say Quinn told the teenager to delete the image and not tell anyone about it.

Quinn was also found not guilty of a theft charge.

After the verdict, Quinn's father John Quinn reacted with a vulgar outburst in court directed at the prosecuting attorney. He had to be restrained and removed from the courtroom.

He was brought back into the courtroom and fined $1,000 for contempt of court.