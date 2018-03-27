Expansion Planned at Evangelical Community Hospital

KELLY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An expansion is planned for a hospital in Union County. It was billed as the most important announcement since the hospital was first constructed.

Officials at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg announced a 112,000-square-foot expansion at a news conference Tuesday morning.

The expansion will be at the hospital's main entrance, just off Route 15 in Kelly Township.

The four-story expansion will include 88 new beds in private rooms.

The project does not change the number of beds available at the hospital, but it makes all rooms single-occupancy with a private bath.

The project costs $72 million and there will soon be a public fundraising campaign.

Hospital officials hope to break ground this summer and move in by June of 2021.