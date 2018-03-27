Comets Shoot to Historic State Title Win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It was history in the making with the Abington Heights boys basketball team taking home a state title Tuesday night.

The Comets defeated the Fightin' Planets from Mars Area High School from western Pennsylvania.

Many fans traveled to Hershey to watch the big win, but others stayed in the Abington area. A crowd gathered at Tully’s in South Abington Township to watch the action.

“Oh my gosh! This is amazing. I have never felt better. Honestly, our basketball team has done so great over this season. After Jackson Danzig went out in the third quarter, I was a little stressed out there, but we pulled it together. We came through at the end,” said Abington Heights freshman Zach Boersma.

"So excited! So proud of the boys and all they did, just so proud of them,” said Elaine Boersma.

"I think it's pretty cool that everyone is into it, and they had like the fire trucks and the police cars like escorting the bus that the basketball team was on and the cheerleaders,” said Kyla Dougherty, an Abington Heights freshman.

Many of the fans at Tully’s were students.

"Yeah, I'm really excited!” said fifth grader Alivia Calvert who watched the game with her mom and little sister Felicia.

"I think it's great that like everyone supports us and everyone is here for us!" said sophomore Adriana Krehel.

The hometown Comets have shot to victory and here at home, folks could not be more proud to see it happen.

"That's what my daughter kept telling me! She wanted to go to Hershey tonight for the game, and it's a school night so obviously, we couldn't, but her reasoning was this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Jenifer Kolessar of Clarks Summit.

Students tell Newswatch 16 there's a celebration rally scheduled for Wednesday for the boys basketball team.

Newswatch 16 sports has highlights and reaction from the team.