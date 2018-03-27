Cheering on Abington Heights as Team Heads to Hershey to Play for State Title

Posted 5:40 pm, March 27, 2018, by , Updated at 05:00PM, March 27, 2018

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. -- There was a big sendoff in Lackawanna County Tuesday afternoon as the Abington Heights Comets headed to Hershey to play for a state title.

A police and fire truck escort led the busses through the downtown as a crowd of people gathered on State Street in Clarks Summit to cheer them on.

Abington Heights plays Mars at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Giant Center in Hershey.

"We're very excited. It gives us a sense of community. The whole community came out to support the team on their way to the state championship, and hopefully we have another thing to celebrate in the morning," said parent Dan Munley.

Many Abington Heights fans are heading to Hershey for the game.

Downtown Clarks Summit is even decked out in white and blue to cheer on the team.

