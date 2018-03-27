× Ahead Of Easter Komensky’s Market Selling Pounds of Kielbasi

DURYEA, Pa. – With stacks of kielbasi on the counter, employees at Komensky’s spent most of the day wrapping up the rings at the market in Duryea.

The lines grew at the deli and at the line and at the checkout line.

“I have been all around. I have been down the valley. They are always consistent and it’s smoked,” said Edward Chomko.

“This is the best kielbasi going, as far as I am concerned, and I know they have numerous contests and Komensky’s always wins the contest,” Frank Richel said.

People tell Newswatch 16 Easter wouldn’t be complete without kielbasi.

It’s been a busy week for meat markets as they’ve been selling the smoked meat by the pounds.

“This time of year is the busiest time for the market. We sell about 30,000 pounds of smoked kielbasi,” Jeanne Rought explained.

“Grandchildren are not used to … having their parents get the good stuff so every time they come to papa’s house they go, “did you get the good kielbasa, pop?’ This is the best,” said Chomko.

Reddick Farbanish is a native of the area and still makes the hour and a half trip from New Jersey just for smoked kielbasi.

He celebrates Easter one weekend after for the Julian calendar holiday and tells Newswatch 16 he did not want to risk missing out.

“They got stuff in Jersey but this is consistent. I love the smoked kielbasa. Slice it up thin, little bit of horseradish on it, dad loves it, kids love it, too, but I am the driver,” said Farbanish.