Abington Heights Wins State Title in Boys Basketball

Posted 11:51 pm, March 27, 2018, by

George Tinsley scored a team-high 29 points, passed the 1,000 career points milestone and the Abington Heights boys basketball team beat Mars 67-55 in the PIAA State "AAAAA" Boys Basketball Championship. The state title is the first in school history for the Comets, and marks the first for head coach Kenny Bianchi in his 43rd year coaching.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s