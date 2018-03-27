George Tinsley scored a team-high 29 points, passed the 1,000 career points milestone and the Abington Heights boys basketball team beat Mars 67-55 in the PIAA State "AAAAA" Boys Basketball Championship. The state title is the first in school history for the Comets, and marks the first for head coach Kenny Bianchi in his 43rd year coaching.
Abington Heights Wins State Title in Boys Basketball
