Video at Hazing Hearing Shows Drunken Pledges in Fraternity House

BELLEFONTE, Pa. -- A video was played in court Monday showing the victim of alleged hazing at Penn State having 18 drinks in only 90 minutes before several falls killed him.
Attorneys for 11 fraternity members are back in today for a hearing in the death of a pledge.
For the first time, prosecutors showed surveillance video from the night Timothy Piazza died.
The video shows the basement where Piazza ended up after falling down a flight of stairs.
The state attorney general says Piazza died after falling down repeatedly after a night of heavy drinking
Investigators were able to recover the video they say the accused tried to delete in order to cover up what really happened that night.
That video Shows piazza was given 18 drinks in an hour and a half.
Last week, the Piazza family and State Senator Jake Corman proposed the Timothy Piazza anti-hazing law which would carry serious consequences for hazing incidents.