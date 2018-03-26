Video at Hazing Hearing Shows Drunken Pledges in Fraternity House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEFONTE, Pa. -- A video was played in court Monday showing the victim of alleged hazing at Penn State having 18 drinks in only 90 minutes before several falls killed him.

Attorneys for 11 fraternity members are back in today for a hearing in the death of a pledge.

For the first time, prosecutors showed surveillance video from the night Timothy Piazza died.

First clips from basement video show fraternity members standing in line in the dark with a glow coming from doorway. Investigator walks court through footage. @WNEP — Kristina Papa (@_KristinaPapa) March 26, 2018

The video shows the basement where Piazza ended up after falling down a flight of stairs.

Basement video shows Piazza at “beer pong station”. Investigators say Piazza had 18 drinks under 90 minutes the night of fall @WNEP #psuhazing — Kristina Papa (@_KristinaPapa) March 26, 2018

The state attorney general says Piazza died after falling down repeatedly after a night of heavy drinking

Piazza is stumbling around the home after investigator says fraternity members gave him more wine and liquor. At this point he is still talking with others on camera. @WNEP #psuhazing — Kristina Papa (@_KristinaPapa) March 26, 2018

Investigators were able to recover the video they say the accused tried to delete in order to cover up what really happened that night.

That video Shows piazza was given 18 drinks in an hour and a half.

Last week, the Piazza family and State Senator Jake Corman proposed the Timothy Piazza anti-hazing law which would carry serious consequences for hazing incidents.

Gary DiBileo II comes in and out of frame of video. Investigator says DiBileo pulls pledge back to drink from a bag of wine. @WNEP #psuhazing — Kristina Papa (@_KristinaPapa) March 26, 2018

