Two Turnpike Toll Plazas Going Cashless in Lackawanna County

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Changes are coming to two toll plazas on the Northeast Extention of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lackawanna County.

In about a month, a few things will be missing from the toll plaza at the Clark Summit and Keyser Avenue exits: a cash lane, coin baskets, stop signs, and toll collectors.

The Turnpike Commission says by April 29, the Clark Summit and Keyser Avenue toll plazas will be cashless.

Some aren't looking forward to the change.

“We've always, my parents and my husband, you know, everyone has always paid cash. So yeah, I would rather it be cash still,” said Marsha Reeves from Glenburn.

“I’ve seen it in other places. It's just not convenient from my standpoint,” said Bob Yadouga from Clarks Summit. “I prefer to have at least the option to have cash tolls.”

The commission says going cashless will improve safety since drivers won't have to figure out which lane to get into. Vehicles will be accepted at all booths. It will also reduce time spent getting onto the turnpike.

“Yeah, that would be alright. I think that would be OK,” said Reeves.

“I think it's a pretty good idea, but I've had E-ZPass for years so it doesn't affect me very much,” said James Kane from Clarks Summit.

For drivers with E-ZPass, there will be no difference. For drivers without E-ZPass, an image of their license plate will be taken at the booth and a toll bill is mailed to the registered owner.

“We have E-ZPass, but I prefer cash if I'm driving something that doesn't have EZPass. I don't like the idea of being billed for it,” said Yadouga.