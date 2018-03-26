× Suspected Stroud Mall Robber Nabbed

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in the Poconos arrested a man Monday afternoon they believe robbed a department store in the Stroud Mall.

Andrew Rumolo, 26, of Stroudsburg, is locked up after police say he robbed Sears in the Stroud Mall around 3 p.m. Sunday.

According to court papers, Rumolo walked into the department store in Stroud Township with a mask on, told an employee he had a bomb, and took an unknown amount of money from the cash register.

The paperwork says the clerk could hear something clicking in Rumolo’s jacket that sounded like a gun, but a gun was never displayed.

Police say Rumolo tried to place blame on someone else, but when he was shown video surveillance, he admitted to the robbery.

“I think it’s a sad thing. It’s a shame that you can’t even go out to the mall on a nice day without being on your guard, but that’s just the way the world is now,” said a shopper.

Rumolo is locked up in the Monroe County Correctional Facility. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for next month.